MOSCOW Oct 20 Russian state-controlled diamond
miner Alrosa said on Monday its third-quarter
production decreased by 2 percent due to a shift to underground
production at a mine in Russia's Far East.
Its third-quarter 2014 diamond production totalled 9.7
million carats, down from 9.9 million carats in the same period
a year ago, the company said in a statement.
"The production decrease was mainly driven by the reduction
in ore processing at the Udachnaya pipe in line with the
company's plan for the transition to underground mining at the
deposit," Alrosa said in a statement.
The company's rough diamond sales were up 8 percent for the
first nine months of 2014 compared to the same period last year
at 28.8 million carats or $3.7 billion thanks to higher diamond
prices and quality, Alrosa's spokesperson told Reuters.
"The company notes a positive performance of the diamond
market during 9M 2014 with rough diamond prices going up by
around 7 percent since the beginning of the year."
Alrosa, whose roots date back to the first Russian diamond
mine discovered in the 1950s, competes with Anglo American-owned
De Beers for the status of the world's largest diamond
miner but usually generates less revenue than the South-African
rival.
(Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)