Slide in U.S. infrastructure stocks sign of 'Trump trade' weakness
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
MOSCOW, April 21 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Tuesday its first-quarter output rose 6 percent year-on-year to 8.4 million carats and revenue from rough diamond sales was set to reach at least $1.1 billion.
Alrosa, the world's top producer by output in carats, also reported that its first-quarter rough diamond prices fell by 3 percent.
However, market conditions are expected to improve thanks to key markets in the United States, China and India, it added in a statement. (Reporting by Diana Asonova; Writing by Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
NEW YORK, March 22 If the swoon this week in financials was one sign of the Trump trade running out of fuel, recent weakness in transportation and infrastructure shares is another.
BOGOTA, March 22 Colombia could produce at least 95 million tonnes of coal in 2017, below an initial target of 102 million tonnes, the mining vice-minister said on Wednesday.