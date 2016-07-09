MOSCOW, July 9 The Russian government has priced
the share placement of diamond producer Alrosa at 65
roubles ($1.02) per share, raising almost $820 million, a source
close to the placement told Reuters on Saturday.
The Alrosa share placement is a part of Russia's
privatisation drive as it looks for ways to reduce the budget
deficit resulting from falling oil prices and international
sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis.
Alrosa and government officials were not immediately
available for comment.
($1 = 63.8115 roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin;
editing by Christian Lowe and Louise Heavens)