MOSCOW, June 28 Russian diamond miner Alrosa's privatisation is planned for July, RIA news agency quoted Russian investment bank Sberbank CIB, which is organising the deal, as saying.

According to RIA, Sberbank CIB also said Brexit could theoretically influence the timing of Alrosa's privatisation if the situation on markets worsened.

The Russian government aims to get more than 60 billion roubles ($928.98 million) from selling a 10.9 percent stake in Alrosa. ($1 = 64.5870 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Denis Pinchuk)