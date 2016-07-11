MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's government has raised
52.2 billion roubles ($813.05 million) through the sale of a
10.9 percent stake in state-controlled diamond producer Alrosa
, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on
Monday.
The order book for the privatisation of Alrosa, the world's
largest producer of rough diamonds in carat terms, was more than
60 percent covered by foreign investors, Ulyukayev said, adding
that investor demand for Alrosa's shares had exceeded offer by
more than two times.
The sale of Alrosa's stake took place despite the market
turmoil caused by Brexit, Ulyukayev told reporters. "Besides,
foreign investors showed that despite the regime of sanctions,
there is interest in liquid Russian assets," he said.
He confirmed government plans to privatise oil producers
Rosneft and Bashneft, as well as shipping
company Sovcomflot and bank VTB, saying the government
aimed to receive up to 1 trillion roubles this year from
privatisation.
($1 = 64.2023 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and
Dmitry Solovyov)