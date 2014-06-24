MOSCOW, June 24 Russian diamond mining company
Alrosa said on Tuesday its first-quarter 2014 net
profit had decreased by 3 percent, year-on-year, due to higher
foreign exchange losses.
The miner, the world's top producer by output in carats,
said its net profit was down to 6.1 billion roubles ($177
million) after the rouble currency weakening caused the
revaluation of the dollar-denominated part of its debt.
Revenue increased by 43 percent to 56.3 billion roubles
($1.6 billion) as a result of higher sales volume and the rouble
weakening. Diamond sales were up 23 percent to a record 12.7
million carats.
The company said it had increased available bank loans and
public debt instruments to $4.2 billion as of June 24 to create
a liquidity source for the upcoming $500-million Eurobond
repayment in the fourth quarter 2014.
($1 = 34.4672 Russian Roubles)
(Reporting by Polina Devitt)