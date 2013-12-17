MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian diamond mining company Alrosa said on Tuesday global prices for rough gems may rise by two to three percent in 2014, while it plans to keep 2014 production flat.

The firm, which competes with Anglo American-owned De Beers for the position of the world's largest diamond miner, produced about 36 million carats in 2013, up from 34.4 million carats in 2012.

Alrosa plans to spend 39 billion roubles ($1.2 billion) on capital expenditure in 2014, flat year-on-year, it added in a statement. The Russian government raised $1.3 billion in the company's share sale in October.

Alrosa shares were at 33.2 roubles in Moscow on Tuesday, down from its October offer price of 35 roubles.