MOSCOW, Sept 13 The main owner of Russia's RUSAL
, the world's largest aluminium producer, said an
overhang of aluminium should be reduced through production cuts
and said stocks should be slashed to get rid of loss-making
supplies.
Oleg Deripaska, also the aluminium giant's CEO, said he
expected global aluminium supply cuts during the next 6-9
months.
"During the next 6 to 9 months we will see rationalisation
of production programmes volumes of production should be
decreased to achieve the balance of supply and demand,"
Deripaska told a briefing.
He did not say how much supply could be cut, adding that the
market would decide itself.
He also said stocks should fall. While the global aluminium
industry is in chronic oversupply, millions of tonnes of the
metal are held in warehouses, and much of these stocks are used
for financing purposes.
Stocks in LME warehouses were reported at just under 5
million tonnes on Thursday.
"All interim stocks are loss-making. We should get rid of
these losses," Deripaska added. "Right now the volume of metal
in warehouses is twice the reasonable level."
Deripaska's top lieutenant at RUSAL said demand would
support price gains to $2,300 per tonne in the first half of
2013.
"We expect demand recovery. We are especially hopeful for the
construction sector," Vladislav Soloviev, first deputy CEO of
RUSAL, told the same briefing, held at a Metal Bulletin
aluminium conference in Moscow on Thursday.
