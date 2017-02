MOSCOW Oct 7 The world's largest aluminium producer, UC RUSAL , which just completed the refinancing of its entire $11.4 billion debt, expects its net debt to fall by another $500 million over the next 12 months, its head of capital markets said on Friday.

Oleg Mukhamedshin told reporters at an investment conference in Moscow that the company would spend cash flow to make the payments. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)