MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite seeks to float shares in London next year, a banking source said on Thursday.

The source said the company may raise up to $200 million.

A company spokesman declined to comment.

Siberian Anthracite is engaged in mining and distributing coal produced in the fields in western Siberia in Russia. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)