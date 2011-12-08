Japan spot LNG contract price in January rises to two-year high
TOKYO, Feb 9 Prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot cargoes for Japan, the world's top buyer, rose to a two-year high in January, official data showed on Thursday.
MOSCOW Dec 8 Russian coal miner Siberian Anthracite seeks to float shares in London next year, a banking source said on Thursday.
The source said the company may raise up to $200 million.
A company spokesman declined to comment.
Siberian Anthracite is engaged in mining and distributing coal produced in the fields in western Siberia in Russia. (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)
HOUSTON/CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 8 The leader of a Native American tribe attempting to block the Dakota Access oil pipeline said on Wednesday the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe may have exhausted legal options to stop the project after the company building it won federal permission to tunnel under the Missouri River.
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.