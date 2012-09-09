UPDATE 1-Cenovus Energy posts surprise profit as costs fall, output rises
Feb 16 Canadian oil and gas producer Cenovus Energy Inc reported a surprise quarterly profit as production rose and costs fell.
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday dismissed any talk of a trade war with Europe over a European Commission competition investigation into state-controlled gas monopoly Gazprom.
"We have very warm, constructive relations. It is not a trade war," Putin told reporters after an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.
The European Union's executive Commission opened the inquiry on Tuesday into suspicions that Gazprom, which is more than 50 percent owned by the Russian state, is hindering the free flow of gas across the EU and imposing unfair prices on its customers by linking the cost of gas to oil prices.
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it produced a record 349 million tonnes of iron ore in 2016, above its own guidance, helped by strong performance at mines in northern Brazil and the successful start of its new S11D mine.
BRASILIA, Feb 16 Brazil's federal police targeted a former senator and the son of another senator in search and seizure operations on Thursday, police said, as part of an investigation into possible bribes paid during the construction of the Belo Monte dam.