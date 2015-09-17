YEREVAN/MOSCOW, Sept 17 Russian energy company
Inter RAO may sell its power distribution subsidiary
in Armenia, a company whose request for an electricity price
rise triggered mass protests in the former Soviet country.
The Armenian government said on Thursday it had accepted a
request from Inter RAO to sell its Electric Networks of Armenia
(ENA) to Cyprus-registered Liormand Holdings Limited.
"The company got a proposal about a sale which is under
consideration right now. It applied to the Armenian government
about a possible sale. The decision to sell has not been made
yet," a source in Moscow familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
Inter RAO declined to comment.
In June, the state regulatory commission decided that
household electricity prices should rise after ENA asked for a
price increase, citing a fall in the dram currency.
The price increase took effect on Aug. 1, triggering a wave
of street protests in the Armenian capital Yerevan.
The government said it would cover part of the the price
rise, but this did not satisfy protesters and more protests
broke out on Saturday.
Police briefly detained about 50 people who had blocked a
main highway, a day after thousands of people demonstrated in
the city centre.
Armenia, a former Soviet republic of 3.2 million people, has
been badly hit by the economic downturn in Russia which has hit
exports and much-needed remittances from Armenian workers there.
