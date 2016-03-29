MOSCOW, March 29 Russia's arms exports totalled
$14.5 billion last year, more than originally planned, Russian
news agencies quoted President Vladimir Putin as saying on
Tuesday.
The total portfolio of foreign orders for Russian arms has
exceeded $56 billion, Putin told a meeting of the presidential
commission on military-technical cooperation, which is a term
used in Russia for arms exports.
He also said that the Defence Ministry had started
preparations for demining of Syria's city of Palmyra liberated
from Islamic State militants.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)