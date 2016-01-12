(Recasts, adds announcement on nuclear missile regiments)
MOSCOW Jan 12 Russia will create three new
military divisions on its Western flank in 2016 and bring five
new strategic nuclear missile regiments into service, Sergei
Shoigu, the country's defence minister, was quoted as saying by
news agencies on Tuesday.
Shoigu's announcement was consistent with a multi-billion
dollar overhaul of Russia's military, which is currently
carrying out air strikes in Syria after helping annexe Ukraine's
Crimea region in 2014.
Shoigu did not explain the motivation for forming the new
divisions, but said it would be one of the most important tasks
for the defence ministry this year. He said every military
district should also expect to undergo spot checks in 2016.
"Our main effort should go into strengthening the potential
of our strategic nuclear forces and of fulfilling the space
defence programme," the RIA Novosti agency quoted Shoigu as
telling a meeting.
"Five rocket regiments, equipped with modern rocket
complexes, will enter active service in 2016."
It was also necessary to steadily improve the infrastructure
supporting the nuclear forces, he said, singling out the
facilities where the country's nuclear-armed submarines and
long-range nuclear bombers were based.
