(Adds detail, quote)
By Katya Golubkova
SOCHI, Russia May 19 The new Chinese-backed
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will take a careful
look at proposals made by President Vladimir Putin for financing
projects in Russia, the bank's president said on Thursday.
Putin proposals include the expansion of Russia's Transsib
railway expansion and developing a Northern Sea maritime route
as well as projects in the country's Far East region.
"We would take a careful look at all of the project
proposals (from member countries) to see if they are feasible
and if we are financially competent to finance all these
projects," Jin Liqun said when asked about Putin's proposals.
"Given the limited resources we have to be very much
selective," he told reporters on the sidelines of a Russia-ASEAN
summit in Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Russia has been pushing for ties with Asia, after Western
sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine crisis
curbed access to many foreign financial markets.
Putin has made the development of Russia's Far East region,
which has land borders with China and North Korea and shares
maritime borders with Japan, a priority, hoping to attract
investment into sectors ranging from agriculture to energy.
Jin Liqun said that projects must have broad benefits.
"If the project can produce positive overflows in the
neighbouring countries then it makes more sense," he said.
He would not give a time frame for when Russian projects may
get a green light from the bank.
Despite opposition from Washington, U.S. allies including
Britain, Germany and South Korea are among the AIIB's 57
members. The bank expects to lend $10-15 billion a year in its
first five or six years.
The bank has cooperation agreements with the World Bank, the
Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction
and Development (EBRD), which allows for joint investments.
Asked about competition with other financial institutions,
Jin Liqun said co-investing was a way to share risks.
"An infrastructure project is very large - it is easily over
$1 billion, over $2 billion, $3 billion. So it does not seem to
be a very good idea for one bank to put all the money into one
project," he said.
The AIIB is looking at a motorway project in Pakistan, along
with the ADB and the UK Department for International Development
(DFID), and a road improvement project in Tajikistan, along with
the EBRD, and electricity system expansion in Bangladesh.
(Editing by Lidia Kelly and Louise Ireland)