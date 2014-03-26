(Adds JBS comment)

MOSCOW, March 26 Russia has imposed temporary limits on Australian beef imports from a subsidiary of Brazil's JBS SA, the world's biggest meat producer, after detecting a growth hormone it prohibits, its veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said.

Russia is considering temporary limits on all beef imports from Australia, the world's third-largest beef exporter after the United States and Brazil, due to the presence of the stimulant Trenbolone.

"A decision is to be made shortly," VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko said on Wednesday.

Other Australian subsidiaries of JBS are still allowed to supply beef to Russia. The company has eight beef processing units in Australia, according to its web site.

"The Russian embargo on one of JBS's Australian units has little effect on the company's business," a JBS representative said, adding that orders in Russia would be filled from units in North America and South America.

Brazil, JBS's home country, has banned the use of Trenbolone to enhance animal growth since 2011.