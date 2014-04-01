MOSCOW, April 1 Russia has imposed temporary restrictions on imports of Australian chilled beef and plans to restrict frozen beef imports from the same country, Russia's veterinary and phytosanitary service (VPSS) said on Tuesday.

Limits on chilled beef were imposed on March 31, while frozen beef imports will be restricted starting on April 7, VPSS spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Steve Gutterman)