MOSCOW, July 7 Sales of new cars in Russia in June rose by 15 percent compared with June 2016 and reached 141,084, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Friday.

In the first six months of 2017 car sales increased by 6.9 percent year-on-year to 718,529 the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)