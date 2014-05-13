MOSCOW May 13 Russian auto sales fell 8 percent in April year-on-year as weaker rouble hurt consumer demand, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said.

It is a deterioration from March when sales stabilised after two months of falls. Car sales have been falling as Russia's economy falters and people delay making large purchases, and they are expected to remain weak this year.

(Reporting by Megan Davies, editing by Gabriela Baczynska)