MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russian car sales could total 1.7 million units this year, higher than previously forecast after a recent spike in demand that should last three months, the Association of European Businesses said on Monday.

Sales for 2015 will still be around 34 percent lower than last year, the AEB, which compiles Russia's monthly car sales statistics, said, but will beat its previous forecast for a 36 percent decline to 1.55 million units.

Consumers have recently rushed to buy, anticipating dealers would soon raise prices to account for a renewed drop in the rouble in July and August, Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB's Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said.

The spike in demand will likely last around three months, Schreiber told the Reuters Russia Investment Summit.

"We are preparing to make a new and updated forecast, probably for the first time in AEB history," he said at the summit, held at Reuters' office in Moscow. "We might end up with 1.6 to 1.7 million units this year."

The rouble fell more than 20 percent in July and August to its lowest level since January.

"What nobody had on the radar was another slump of the rouble," said Schreiber. "Nobody had ever seen ... twice a rouble slump of the magnitude. It is new ground."

For a decade Russia's car industry enjoyed annual sales growth in excess of 10 percent, but it has been hit hard by an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis.

Car sales have halved from their peak of almost 3 million a year in 2012-2013.

