UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 August new car sales in Russia fell 19.4 percent year-on-year after a 27.5 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.
August sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles stood at 138,670 cars.
Sales of 1.05 million for the first eight months of the year were down 33.5 percent, the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.