MOSCOW, Sept 8 August new car sales in Russia fell 19.4 percent year-on-year after a 27.5 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Tuesday.

August sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles stood at 138,670 cars.

Sales of 1.05 million for the first eight months of the year were down 33.5 percent, the AEB said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jason Neely)