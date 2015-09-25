By Gleb Stolyarov and Jack Stubbs
MOSCOW, Sept 25 Foreign carmakers in Russia are
looking to ramp up production and export locally-made vehicles
to compensate for plunging domestic sales, having taken steps to
reduce their dependence on costly imported parts.
After a decade of annual sales growth in excess of 10
percent, the Russian car industry has become a casualty of an
economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western
sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukranian conflict.
While some foreign carmakers like U.S. General Motors Co
have quit Russia, stung by a low level of local
manufacturing, others are intent on riding out the storm and
even ramping up production for the export market.
Volkswagen, Ford, Nissan and
Renault all told Reuters they were considering
increasing exports from Russia, though no final decisions had
been made.
Pursuing exports is an unusual strategy in a country which
depends on costly imported parts and whose neighbouring
economies are also struggling.
"It's a mark of desperation," said IHS Automotive
analyst Tim Urquhart.
"They've got factories that are running at very low capacity
levels," he said. "They've got to try and come up with ways to
improve the ... economic rationale of those plants."
A weaker rouble should make exports more lucrative as costs
fall in the local currency, but the benefits are reduced by the
country's reliance on imported car parts which leaves Russian
producers uncompetitive against rivals manufacturing in Asia and
Europe, who source components at home.
"The logistical costs and import tariffs will completely
offset any savings in labour costs or from using Russian
components," said one industry source. "It renders exports
unprofitable."
Even market leader Avtovaz, which produces the
best-selling Lada brand, purchases around 20 percent of
components abroad.
Volkswagen and Ford both opened new engine plants in Russia
earlier this month in an effort to reduce the costs incurred
from importing more than half of all parts used to assemble
their cars in the country. .
Yet Russia's economic turmoil has also hit its traditional
overseas market, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Auto exports to CIS nations from Russia fell 26 percent
year-on-year to 54,800 vehicles in the first 7 months of 2015,
customs data showed, while total sales abroad dropped to 58,200,
down 25 percent.
"The CIS markets have never been big," said another industry
source. "Now they are heading to the bottom together with the
Russians."
Car makers are looking further afield for potential sales.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said in August it
will send more than 4,000 cars from its St. Petersburg plant to
Egypt and Lebanon by the end of the year.
The first industry source said Toyota, which currently ships
to Belarus and Kazakhstan from Russia and plans to double its
local output to 100,000 vehicles in 2015, was contemplating
exports to European countries.
Toyota declined to comment on its plans.
"Given the fall in domestic demand, the importance of
exports is increasing," said a Renault spokeswoman. "We are
exploring options to expand our export geography. One of the
potential destinations is Vietnam."
(Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)