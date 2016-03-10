MOSCOW, March 10 New car sales in Russia fell 13.4 percent year-on-year to 111,145 vehicles in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In the first two months of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 20.8 percent at 193,072, it said in statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Jack Stubbs)