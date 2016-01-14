MOSCOW Jan 14 New car sales in Russia are expected to fall by 4.7 percent this year to 1.53 million units, Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the Automobile Manufacturers Committee of the Association of European Businesses, said on Thursday.

In 2015, car sales plunged by 36 percent to 1.6 million and were down 45.7 percent year-on-year in December alone, Schreiber told an annual news conference. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)