* September sales came in at 48,495 units - AEB
* Full year forecast remains 2.45 mln, up 28 pct
* Lada sales flat year-on-year
MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian car sales rose 26 percent
year-on-year in September, the Association for European
Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, slower than in August but on
track to hit an official full year target of 2.45 million
vehicles.
"The increase for the month of September is in line with our
recent expectations of a slowing but still strong growth for the
remainder of 2011," said David Thomas, head of the AEB's autos
committee.
The AEB is forecasting a 28 percent rise in full year 2011
sales to 2.45 million, compared to 1.91 million in 2010.
Russia was on course to become Europe's biggest car market
before the financial crisis, but a collapse in demand amid a
drying up of credit caused sales to halve in 2009.
A return to economic growth and a government-sponsored
scrappage scheme has delivered a steady market recovery in 2010
and 2011, causing many industry company directors to predict a
return to pre-crisis levels of 2.9 million in 2012.
Car makers including Ford , General Motors and
Renault are among the foreign players betting on fast
growth in the Russian market to offset slowing sales in the
West.
"The growth remains high -- the slowdown is natural. So far
we don't see any trouble, we see the market growing through the
end of the year," said VTB autos analyst Vladimir Bespalov.
He added that the uncertain economic environment combined
with the traditionally quieter month of January may have an
impact on the market in early 2012.
"We will see a clear picture in February and March 2012," he
said.
The AEB said sales of the iconic Lada, made by state
manufacturer AvtoVAZ , were flat year on year. The Lada
was the biggest beneficiary of the state scrappage scheme, which
has now ended.
Nine month sales came in at 1.9 million, up 45 percent from
the same period in 2010 and the same figure as for the whole of
that year.
(Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)