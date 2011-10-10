* September sales came in at 48,495 units - AEB

* Full year forecast remains 2.45 mln, up 28 pct

* Lada sales flat year-on-year (Adds detail, background)

MOSCOW, Oct 10 Russian car sales rose 26 percent year-on-year in September, the Association for European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, slower than in August but on track to hit an official full year target of 2.45 million vehicles.

"The increase for the month of September is in line with our recent expectations of a slowing but still strong growth for the remainder of 2011," said David Thomas, head of the AEB's autos committee.

The AEB is forecasting a 28 percent rise in full year 2011 sales to 2.45 million, compared to 1.91 million in 2010.

Russia was on course to become Europe's biggest car market before the financial crisis, but a collapse in demand amid a drying up of credit caused sales to halve in 2009.

A return to economic growth and a government-sponsored scrappage scheme has delivered a steady market recovery in 2010 and 2011, causing many industry company directors to predict a return to pre-crisis levels of 2.9 million in 2012.

Car makers including Ford , General Motors and Renault are among the foreign players betting on fast growth in the Russian market to offset slowing sales in the West.

"The growth remains high -- the slowdown is natural. So far we don't see any trouble, we see the market growing through the end of the year," said VTB autos analyst Vladimir Bespalov.

He added that the uncertain economic environment combined with the traditionally quieter month of January may have an impact on the market in early 2012.

"We will see a clear picture in February and March 2012," he said.

The AEB said sales of the iconic Lada, made by state manufacturer AvtoVAZ , were flat year on year. The Lada was the biggest beneficiary of the state scrappage scheme, which has now ended.

Nine month sales came in at 1.9 million, up 45 percent from the same period in 2010 and the same figure as for the whole of that year. (Reporting By John Bowker; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)