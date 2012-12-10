BRIEF-PS Business Parks reports quarterly FFO per share $1.18
* PS Business Parks Inc reports results for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 and increases quarterly common dividend by 13.3% to $0.85 per share
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russian car sales were flat in November in annual terms for the first time in more than two years, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after a rise of 5 percent the previous month.
AEB said 240,322 units were sold last month and a total of 2.68 million in the first 11 months of the year - up 12 percent year-on-year.
The AEB expects that at least 2.9 million cars would be sold in Russia during 2012.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat are investing heavily in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
* Havertys reports earnings for fourth quarter and full year 2016
* Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd files to say selling shareholders offering about 9.6 million of co's voting ordinary shares - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m9JRIK) Further company coverage: