MOSCOW, April 8 Russian car sales fell 4 percent
in March, year-on-year, after a rise of 2 percent in the
previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB)
said on Monday.
The AEB said 244,030 cars were sold in Russia in March and
616,770 in the first three months of 2013 - flat year-on-year.
It has estimated that 2.95 million cars will be sold in
Russia during 2013, flat on 2012's figure of 2.94 million, as
drivers curb spending due to concerns about economic troubles in
Europe.
"That forecast still stands, but we will have to watch
further developments closely. Intake of new customer orders in
the first 3 months of the year has not caught up with the strong
momentum seen in the same period last year. One reason for that
may be the unusually long winter season," the AEB said.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to
overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.