MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian car sales are expected to fall by 1.6 percent this year after a 5.5 percent decrease in 2013, a lobby group for Europe's top automakers said on Wednesday.

Sales of Russian cars, hurt by stuttering economic growth, fell to 2.78 million units in 2013, a reversal from three years of double-digit growth and down from 2.94 million the previous year, the Association of European Businesses said.

For 2014, its central sales forecast is 2.73 million units.