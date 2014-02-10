MOSCOW Feb 10 Russian car sales dropped 6 percent in January, year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, after contracting by 5.5 percent in the whole of last year.

The AEB said 152,662 new cars and light commercial vehicles were sold in January compared with 162,077 units in January last year.

The lobby group for Europe's top carmakers said earlier it expected car sales to fall by 1.6 percent in Russia in 2014 against a weak economic backdrop. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)