MOSCOW Aug 19 Russia will consider taking measures aimed at supporting the auto market, Russian news agencies quoted Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev as saying on Tuesday.

"We will of course think how to stimulate this market," Medvedev was quoted by Interfax as saying. He added that he planned to meet the Economy and Industry ministries to discuss the possible measures. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning)