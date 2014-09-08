MOSCOW, Sept 8 Russian car sales fell 25.8 percent year-on-year in August, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Monday, after a 23 percent decline the previous month.

Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy has been hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people have delayed making large purchases. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Thomas Grove)