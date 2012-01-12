* 2012 Russia car sales seen at 2.8 mln, up 12 pct -AEB

* Global economic slowdown is downside risk-AEB autos head

* 2011 sales rose 39 pct to 2.65 mln, ahead of forecast

* Premium brands driving growth (Releads, Adds GM, BMW comment, detail)

By John Bowker

MOSCOW Jan 12 Russian car sales are expected to grow modestly in 2012 as uncertainty caused by the euro zone crisis threatens economic growth and consumer spending in an emerging market that western carmakers are increasingly depending on to drive global sales.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Thursday it expected sales to rise 12 percent in 2012 to 2.8 million units, unchanged from previous forecasts and a sharp drop from a 39 percent growth spurt in 2011.

"The downside risk is the potential impact of a global economic slowdown," said David Thomas, chairman of AEB's autos committee and the head of Volvo cars in Russia. "We don't see that yet but it remains a potential risk."

Russia was on course to become Europe's biggest car market before the financial crisis, but a collapse in demand as credit dried up caused sales to halve in 2009, before they embarked on a steady recovery.

Sales of 2.8 million in 2012 would be comparable with pre-crisis levels of 2.9 million in 2008.

"We saw three years ago that Russia is significantly affected by global economic downturns. It is not immune," Thomas told Reuters.

French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen said earlier on Thursday that Russian sales growth of 34.8 percent was a bright spot in a year that saw overall sales slip 1.5 percent due to declining market share in crisis-hit Europe.

Western car makers have been flocking to Russia in recent years to take advantage of a relatively low ratio of vehicles per head and to offset slowing sales in developed markets.

Renault, Ford and General Motors have all signed deals to build their own models in Russia in conjunction with local partners, while Italy's Fiat is close to finalising plans to build a new plant in St Petersburg.

IPHONE AND A CAR

The AEB gave a forecast range for 2012 sales of 2.6 million to 3 million, and some industry executives said 3 million was a more realistic figure than the 2.8 million average.

"There is a need for more mobility in Russia -- the market is worth 3 million," said Yves Le Forsonney, head of General Motors brands Opel and Cadillac in Russia.

"Russia is not dependent on the euro but on raw materials such as oil and gas, and demand for that is not going to vanish. If household incomes keep rising how can people enjoy it? These days it is an i-phone and a car," he added.

Industry leaders have long predicted that Russia could become the number one market in Europe. Executives at Renault and Ford have previously predicted the market could reach four million by mid-decade -- though that was before the euro zone debt crisis.

"I think Russia can become a four-million vehicle market, I just don't know when it will happen," said the AEB's Thomas, adding that while it would not happen this year, it could be achievable in 2015 or 2016.

A breakdown of the AEB figures showed that premium car brands are growing faster than mass market models, with BMW Group showing a 40 percent growth rate in 2011 as Mini sales doubled.

"Emerging markets usually report stronger growth in premium brands simply as they start from a lower number. We are expecting double-digit growth again in 2012,' said Peter Kronschnabl, president of BMW in Russia.

In contrast Russian state car maker AvtoVaz, 25 percent owned by France's Renault, posted an 11 percent rise in 2011 Russian sales after the end of a government-backed scrappage scheme designed to return the Lada-maker to health.

Separately, data showed that car sales in China climbed 5.2 percent in 2011, the slowest pace since the nation's car culture took off at the turn of the century, as consumers shunned local brands after Beijing scrapped tax incentives for small cars. (Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Megan Davies and John Bowker; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Helen Massy-Beresford)