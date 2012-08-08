MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales grew 14 percent
year-on-year in July, the Association of European Businesses
(AEB) said on Wednesday, after a rise of 10 percent the previous
month.
AEB said 255,560 units were sold in July and a total of 1.67
million in the first seven months of 2012, up 14 percent
year-on-year.
The AEB expects that 2.85 million cars will be sold in
Russia during 2012, around 7.5 percent up on the previous year.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat are investing heavily
in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to
overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.
(Reporting by Ekaterina Golubkova and Alexei Anishchuk, Editing
by Maria Kiselyova)