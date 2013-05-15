UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW May 15 Russian car sales fell 8 percent in April, year-on-year, after a decline of 4 percent in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday.
"Typically for the Russian market, April sales exceed March level ... This year we see basically no uplift, showing the relative weakness of retail contracting in the first quarter," said Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
AEB said April brought no fundamental recovery in demand and that it planned to update its full year forecast in June. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources