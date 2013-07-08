MOSCOW, July 8 Sales of cars in Russia fell for the fourth straight month, down 11 percent year-on-year in June, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday.

Car sales have been sliding as Russia's $2 trillion economy has faltered, causing the AEB to recently slash its forecast for the full year to a fall of 5 percent.

"It is obvious that, as a whole, the Russian car market is not in the best of shape at this point," Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

The AEB said 241,346 units were sold in June. The 11 percent fall follows a 12 percent slide in May, an 8 percent fall in April and a 4 percent contraction in March.

"The question now is whether the market can do better in the second half of the year," said Schreiber. "Personally I believe it can."

Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia. Year to date, Russian sales fell by 6 percent from the same period last year.