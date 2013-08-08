MOSCOW Aug 8 Russian car sales fell for the
fifth straight month in July, down 8 percent, according to a
business lobby that groups Europe's top auto makers, following a
fall of 11 percent the previous month.
The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 234,569
units were sold in July. The AEB in June cut its sales
prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford
, Renault and Fiat have invested heavily
in Russia to take advantage of a market that is expected to
overtake Germany as Europe's biggest some time this decade.