BRIEF-Suez targets 150 mln euros in cost cuts this year
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian car sales fell for a ninth straight month in November, down 4 percent year-on-year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, an improvement from a sharper fall of 8 percent in October.
The AEB said 231,982 units were sold last month. Sales of new cars and light commercial vehicles declined 6 percent in January-November overall, compared to the same period last year.
The AEB in June cut its sales prediction for 2013 following months of falling sales.
Western carmakers including General Motors, Ford , Renault and Fiat have invested heavily in Russia.
March 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23.1 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7263.44 on Tuesday, as gains by GKN Plc and Pearson Plc outweighed losses from basic resources stocks.
TOKYO, March 1 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday to two-week highs as investors covered positions with the focus shifting to U.S. monetary policy after President Donald Trump's speech to Congress offered no details or surprises on the policy front.