MOSCOW, April 8 Russian car sales stood broadly unchanged in March from a year earlier, a lobby group for the industry said on Tuesday, after contracting by 2 percent in February.

Car sales, which have been falling as Russia's economy falters and people delay making large purchases, are expected to remain weak this year.

The Association of European Businesses (AEB) said 243,335 cars and light commercial vehicles were sold during March. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)