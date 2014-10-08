MOSCOW Oct 8 Russian car sales fell 20.1 percent year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Wednesday, after a 26 percent decline in the previous month.

Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy has been hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people have delayed making large purchases. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Winning, Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Thomas Grove)