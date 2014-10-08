UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 8 Russian car sales fell 20.1 percent year-on-year in September, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Wednesday, after a 26 percent decline in the previous month.
Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy has been hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people have delayed making large purchases. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov and Alexander Winning, Writing by Polina Devitt, Editing by Thomas Grove)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources