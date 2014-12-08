MOSCOW Dec 8 New car sales in Russia were down 1.1 percent year-on-year in November, the Association of European Businesses lobby group said on Monday, after a 9.9 percent decline in the previous month.

Car sales have fallen this year as Russia's weak economy has been hit by Western sanctions over Ukraine and people have delayed making large purchases. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)