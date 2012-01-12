MOSCOW Jan 12 Russian car sales are expected to rise 12 percent in 2012 after growing 39 percent last year, the Association of European Businesses said on Thursday.

Car sales totalled 2.65 million units in 2011, up from a forecast of 2.6 million.

Russia was on course to become Europe's biggest car market before the financial crisis, but a collapse in demand as credit dried up caused sales to halve in 2009.

