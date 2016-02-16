MOSCOW Feb 16 Russian car sales are seen falling 14 percent year-on-year 2016 to 1.1 million vehicles, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) said on Tuesday.

PwC said an optimistic forecast was for a 10 percent decline.

Russian car sales plunged 36 percent in 2015, hit by an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writingn by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)