MOSCOW Feb 8 Russian auto sales fell 5 percent in January compared to the same period last year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Wednesday. “If the market is going to grow this year, then in January it is not showing any hurry to do so," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.

But Schreiber said sales had picked up in the second half of January and he expected to see year-on-year growth in the coming months.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)