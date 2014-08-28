MOSCOW Aug 28 Russia's industry minister said on Thursday that the government would earmark 10 billion roubles ($273 million) for a car scrappage scheme by the end of the year.

Denis Manturov also said that the government expected 170,000 new car sales under the scheme, whereby people can trade in used cars and get cash towards new ones.

