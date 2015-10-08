UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 8 New car sales in Russia fell 28.6 percent in September, year-on-year, after a 19.4 percent drop in the previous month, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.