* Hyundai and Kia double market share in downturn
* Russian car sales down 36 pct in 2015 - AEB
* Korean firms keep prices low, production steady
* Helped by woes of Avtovaz, Lada stigma
By Jack Stubbs, Gleb Stolyarov and Hyunjoo Jin
MOSCOW/SEOUL, June 17 South Korea's Hyundai
Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors are
using the decline of Russia's car industry to boost market
share, turning the screw on Renault-Nissan's beleaguered Russian
venture Avtovaz.
They are maintaining production levels and keeping prices
low during Russia's economic downturn, which has seen car sales
fall by half from their peak of almost 3 million a year in
2012-13, seeking to reap rewards when sales pick up.
Their strategy has been helped by the struggles of Avtovaz,
the once-dominant player in Russia. It has been hit harder by
the market decline and failed to shake the stigma of its
Soviet-era Lada brand, still viewed by many Russians as a cut
below foreign cars.
"I'm biased against the domestic car industry," said
Victoria Andreeva, a 28-year-old PR manager in Moscow who bought
a Hyundai Solaris last year. "I still remember the car I learnt
to drive on, after turning the wheel there were calluses on my
palms."
This persistent stigma, and the strong challenge from
Hyundai and Kia, have piled pressure on France's Renault
. It sunk $1 billion into Avtovaz in 2008 for an
initial 25 percent stake, hoping to replicate its success with
Dacia in Romania and transform Lada into a big budget European
brand. It has since written down its investment by 70 percent.
Hyundai holds a 34 percent stake in Kia Motors, which it
acquired at the height of the Asian financial crisis in 1998,
while Renault is now the majority owner of Avtovaz with its
Japanese alliance partner Nissan.
Battered by an economic crisis fuelled by lower oil prices
and Western sanctions over Ukraine, car sales in Russia fell 36
percent last year as cash-strapped consumers held back from
expensive purchases.
But Hyundai and Kia sales only fell 10 and 16 percent
respectively, according to the Association of European
Businesses (AEB) industry group. Their combined market share has
doubled since 2012 to about 20 percent.
By contrast, the combined market share of Avtovaz and
Renault-Nissan has held at around 30 percent since 2012. Gains
by Renault-Nissan have been offset by sliding Avtovaz sales,
which plunged 31 percent last year.
A spokesman for Hyundai Motor said it planned to launch new
products and increase production in Russia to protect profits
while expanding its market share.
Hyundai Vice President Zayong Koo said in late April the
carmaker would "try to gain the upper hand in Russia when the
market recovers by continuously carrying out a strategy of
expanding market share".
Renault and Avtovaz declined to comment.
'CONTRARIAN STRATEGY'
The South Korean carmakers' strategy of using an economic
downturn to expand market share and emerge as winners when sales
pick up has worked before, notably in the United States.
Hyundai was the only major carmaker that increased U.S.
sales during a 2009 market slump. It emerged with a company
record market share of 5.1 percent in 2011 when sales recovered.
"During the economic downturn, Hyundai attracted dealers
from struggling rival Ford Motor, which helped them strengthen,"
said Ko Tae-bong, an auto analyst at Seoul-based Hi Investment &
Securities. "Hyundai's contrarian management strategy is the
major reason behind its global success so far," he said.
The two carmakers are now well placed to do the same in
Russia having invested in local production and won a reputation
with consumers for providing cheap, reliable cars.
They have trumped other foreign carmakers, helped by
Hyundai's plant in Russia which produces all of the country's
best-selling Hyundai Solaris cars and Kia Rio models.
This has helped the Korean companies undercut rivals such as
German car giant Volkswagen, whose reliance on
costly imported parts has forced them to hike prices to offset
the devaluation of the rouble.
The price of a Kia Rio - Russia's third most-popular car so
far this year after the Solaris and Avtovaz's Lada Granta - rose
11 percent in 2015 compared with a 24-percent jump in average
Russian car prices since late 2014.
Hyundai and Kia may also be prepared to squeeze profit
margins to maintain sales.
Their Russian factory ran at full capacity last year to
churn out 229,500 vehicles, according to Hyundai's regulatory
filing, at a time when many manufacturers were cutting
production and waning demand prompted U.S. General Motors Co
to quit the market.
'COMMUNIST BRAND'
In their battle with Avtovaz on the Russian mass-market,
Hyundai and Kia have benefited from the poor reputation still
plaguing the Lada brand.
Hyundai, together with Kia, recorded a 12 percent fall in
first-quarter net profit this year, partly due to its exposure
to struggling emerging markets including Russia. Avtovaz made a
net loss of 8.6 billion roubles ($130 million).
Founded as a state producer in the 1960s, Avtovaz is still
known around the world for its box-like Soviet-era cars, despite
significant improvements in build quality.
Ladas are generally priced lower than similar-range cars
from the Korean manufacturers - Lada Granta prices start from
313,900 roubles, for example, compared with the Solaris and Rio
which both start at just over 500,000 roubles.
"We understand that when you are talking about Lada then you
can't sell at the same price as Volkswagen or even Hyundai, you
don't have the same brand strength," Avtovaz CEO Nicolas Maure
told Russia's Vedomosti newspaper on Tuesday.
But the budget pricing has not prevented Avtovaz from slowly
leaching market share during the downturn; it had a 16.8 percent
share last year, still making it the single biggest player, but
that was down from 18.3 percent in 2012. While Russians may have
less disposable income, they would rather spend more for a
foreign brand when making big-ticket purchases, analysts say.
"Russian consumers generally see Kia and Hyundai as being a
cut above Lada products despite the fact Lada are doing very
well with their product line and improving them," said IHS
analyst Tim Urquhart.
"It was a communist car and a communist brand. Russia is
becoming, like every other developed economy, an aspirational,
brand-conscious consumer economy. Whereas Lada still harks back
to the old days."
Urquhart said Renault's success with Romanian brand Dacia
did not mean it would produce similar results in Russia.
"Dacia didn't have the same legacy issues as Lada," he said.
"They can't really repeat the trick with Avtovaz."
($1 = 66.0700 roubles)
(Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Pravin Char)