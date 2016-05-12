MOSCOW May 12 New car sales in Russia fell 8.5 percent year-on-year to 121,272 vehicles in April, after a 10.0-percent fall in March, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

In the first four months of 2016, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles were down 14.7 percent year-on-year at 440,583, the AEB said in statement. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs)