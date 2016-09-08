(Adds quote, background)

MOSCOW, Sept 8 New car sales in Russia fell 18 percent year on year to 113,749 vehicles in August, after a 16.6 percent fall in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday.

August was unable to break the downward trend in the year-on-year sales dynamics observed in recent months but sales have stopped to undercut the former historical low levels reached in 2009, Joerg Schreiber, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, said in a statement.

"Chances are strong that this story will continue in September," he added.

In July, the AEB downgraded its 2016 full-year market forecast to 1.44 million units, representing a 10.3 percent fall compared to 2015, from previously expected 1.53 million units.

In January-August, car sales were down 14.9 percent to 895,357 vehicles, the AEB said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)