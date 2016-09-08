UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, Sept 8 New car sales in Russia fell 18 percent year on year to 113,749 vehicles in August, after a 16.6 percent fall in July, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources