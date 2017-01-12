MOSCOW Jan 12 Car sales in Russia are seen rising by 4 percent to 1.48 million units this year, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Thursday, after disclosing that sales had tumbled by 11 percent in 2016 to 1.42 million units.

The AEB said sales in December had also slipped, by 0.9 percent year-on-year to 146,000 units.

Presenting its forecast for the coming year at an event in Moscow, it said 2016 had been "another tough year" but that the data for the fourth quarter showed there was "light at the end of the tunnel." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)